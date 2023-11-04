BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of BWA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

