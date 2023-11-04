BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £8,998.86 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £8,998.86 ($10,950.18).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($455.59).

On Monday, September 11th, Murray Auchincloss bought 73 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($459.25).

LON:BP opened at GBX 489.85 ($5.96) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 447.20 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($6.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,716.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($7.91) to GBX 660 ($8.03) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 530 ($6.45) to GBX 600 ($7.30) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.17) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 490 ($5.96) to GBX 525 ($6.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 625.60 ($7.61).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

