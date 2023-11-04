Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $12.00

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.65 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. AMC Networks has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

