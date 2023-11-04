Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$42.59

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.59.

BLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$28.79 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1277609 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

