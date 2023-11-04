Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at C$11.43

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

