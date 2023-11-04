Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price at C$15.34

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHP.UN. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

