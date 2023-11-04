Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target at $50.29

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $25.92 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

