Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $39.00

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.