Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$104.88

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.66. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6854566 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.