Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $6.24

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

