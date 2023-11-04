Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NRDS stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,144.86 and a beta of 1.39. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 395.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

