Brokerages Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price at $29.38

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have commented on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NRIX opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.51% and a negative net margin of 216.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 695,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 591,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 445,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

