Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $326.42

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $197.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.66. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 267.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Penumbra by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after buying an additional 99,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

