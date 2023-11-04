Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$41.25

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.68.

POW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$42.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

POW opened at C$34.93 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$31.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 42.50 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of C$7.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

