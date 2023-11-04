Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $69.80

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.49 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

