Brokerages Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Target Price at $29.86

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

