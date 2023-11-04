Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $3.51

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.51.
Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 436.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REAL stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.70. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
