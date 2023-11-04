Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

