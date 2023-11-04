Brokers Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

