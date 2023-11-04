Brokers Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,853.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,853.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

