Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after buying an additional 70,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

