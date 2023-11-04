BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$141.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$141.42.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$101.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.59. BRP has a one year low of C$87.71 and a one year high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7185535 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.