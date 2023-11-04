BWS Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TriMas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

