Cabot (CBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cabot by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

