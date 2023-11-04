Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

