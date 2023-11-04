Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) & Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Head-To-Head Review

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment $10.82 billion 0.89 -$899.00 million $3.27 13.58

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caesars Entertainment 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Selina Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,518.12%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $65.82, indicating a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment 6.16% 5.94% 0.75%

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno. In addition, the company operates dining venues, bars, nightclubs, lounges, hotels, and entertainment venues; and provides staffing and management services. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

