Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBM. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $4.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

