Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.63.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$57.37 on Wednesday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.6772062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

