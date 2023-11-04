Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

