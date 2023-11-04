Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.75

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$579.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.73. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.