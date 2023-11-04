Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$172.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$182.00 to C$172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$191.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$184.89.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 3.2 %

About Canadian Tire

CTC.A stock opened at C$144.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$131.46 and a 52-week high of C$189.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

