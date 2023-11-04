Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
CUP.U opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of C$11.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$438.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.
About Caribbean Utilities
