Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

CUP.U opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.52. Caribbean Utilities has a twelve month low of C$11.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$438.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

