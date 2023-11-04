CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.93 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,382,000 after purchasing an additional 696,126 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 483,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

