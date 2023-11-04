Celanese (CE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

