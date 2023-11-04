Citigroup Trims Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price to $80.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of TECH opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

