Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $513.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

