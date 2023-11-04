CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNA opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

