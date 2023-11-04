CommScope Holding Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CommScope in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CommScope’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $9.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
