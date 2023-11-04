Comparing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cipher Mining and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.05%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 425.21%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -27.03% -23.09% Mogo -167.76% -18.22% -9.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 338.47 -$39.05 million ($0.05) -82.00 Mogo $53.03 million 0.56 -$127.44 million ($3.30) -0.36

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mogo beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service. The company also operates Carta, a digital payments platform that offers technology and services, which enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.