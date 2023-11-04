Comparing Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 3.93 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Hempacco $3.97 million 2.57 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.84

Ispire Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ispire Technology and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

