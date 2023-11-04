Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

CRK opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 183.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

