Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 790134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Conduent by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Conduent by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 736,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

