Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 790134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Conduent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Conduent by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Conduent by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 736,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $590.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.