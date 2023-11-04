Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Constellium Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Constellium by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

