Contrasting CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 3.36% -9.06% 46.33% Netcapital 27.66% 6.89% 6.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CompoSecure and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.26 $18.66 million $0.72 8.38 Netcapital $8.49 million 0.43 $2.95 million $0.47 0.82

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CompoSecure and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 6 0 3.00 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.37%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Netcapital.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Netcapital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

