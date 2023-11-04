Contrasting Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shanghai Industrial and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Rafael -692.47% -8.66% -8.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Rafael’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.39 $286.01 million N/A N/A Rafael $280,000.00 153.61 -$124.66 million ($0.07) -25.28

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats Rafael on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it is involved in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

