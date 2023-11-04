Contrasting TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and TScan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.66) -9.15 TScan Therapeutics $13.53 million 14.42 -$66.22 million ($2.89) -1.41

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TScan Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.8% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -36.28% -33.43% TScan Therapeutics -497.11% -67.32% -38.16%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 616.06%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.86%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than TScan Therapeutics.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats TScan Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors. The company also developing TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-205 for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it engages in the developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer; and a collaboration agreement with Amgen to identify novel targets in Crohn's disease. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.