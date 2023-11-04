CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.38. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.