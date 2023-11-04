Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.44.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$50.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.06. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$46.27 and a 52 week high of C$68.53. The company has a market cap of C$589.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.95 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Richardson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.