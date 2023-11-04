Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.76.
CJR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Corus Entertainment Stock Up 8.3 %
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
