Crane NXT (CXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.80 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts expect Crane NXT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.9 %

CXT opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

Further Reading

